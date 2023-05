US-flag tanker player Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) has notched up a higher profit in the three months to March, boosted by improving markets.

The New York-listed company saw net income climb to $12.1m from $10.1m in the previous quarter.

The contrast is even stark with the first quarter of 2022 when the company was still spilling red ink to the tune of $0.5m in net losses.