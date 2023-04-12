Norway’s Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) is hoping to drive collaboration on decarbonisation by joining the Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI).

The Oslo-listed owner of vessels that carry both wet and dry cargoes becomes only the fifth shipowner to be a current member of the organisation, alongside Maersk, Swire, Oldendorff and IMC.

KCC said it is now part of a growing community of leaders across the shipping ecosystem working together to catalyse progress toward a sustainable maritime sector.