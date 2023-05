Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has revealed its best-ever earnings in strong tanker markets.

But a focus on wet trades over dry bulk reduced the efficiency of its combination vessels, increasing ballast days.

The Oslo-listed shipowner said net profit was $28.2m in the first quarter, up from $7.3m a year earlier.

Revenue grew to $55.3m from $30.1m.

The Cleanbu oil product and dry bulk ships averaged rates of $45,911 per day, a “substantial” increase from the final three months of last year.