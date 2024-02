Norway's Klaveness Combination Carriers is “solidifying its solid distribution potential” as it is “set to report another quarter of strong earnings,” according to DNB.

KCC's target price was raised to NOK 127 ($12) from NOK 100. DNB maintained a buy recommendation.

“We believe tanker market fundamentals facilitate a multi-year upcycle even if Red Sea tensions ease,” analyst Jorgen Lian said in a note.