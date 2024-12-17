The UK has continued to crack down on those it says are aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine, with more sanctions on tankers revealed.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced sanctions on 20 shadow fleet vessels the country claims are carrying illicit oil for the Putin regime.

These ships include the 115,000-dwt Ocean Faye (built 2007), the 111,000-dwt Andaman Skies (built 2004) and the 165,000-dwt Mianzimu (built 2005), which have each carried more than 4m barrels of Russian oil in 2024 alone, the prime minister’s office said.