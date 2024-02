Norway’s Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi (KGJS) is close to completing its withdrawal from tankers following the disposal of most of its product carrier fleet to Torm last year.

Broker talks have centred on a deal being agreed to offload the final two ships, the 119,500-dwt LR2 pair SKS Darent (built 2011) and SKS Driva (built 2010), for a combined price of $104m.