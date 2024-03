Union Maritime is said to have inked six tanker newbuildings in the Far East, lifting its tally of the vessel type it has on order to 26 ships worth more than $1bn.

Shipbuilding sources following the company’s newbuilding activities said it had returned to China’s Wuhu Shipbuilding for the vessels.

It has commissioned two 49,000-dwt product carriers and four IMO type-2 methanol-ready product/chemical tankers.