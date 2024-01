Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday that a key oil field providing crude volumes to Mediterranean tankers is back at work after a two-week shutdown.

The force majeure declared on 7 January for the Al Sharara field has now been lifted and the facility is resuming “full production”, NOC said in a statement on its website.

Sharara, which supplies crude oil to the Zawiya port near Tripoli, shut down due to protests by local citizens pushing authorities to improve public services.