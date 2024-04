Modern tanker tonnage continues to command premium pricing amid a dearth of sales candidates.

Greece’s Samos Steamship is being tied to the second lucrative sale of a crude tanker in less than a month.

US brokers said that Samos Steamship is set to secure $79m from Libya’s General National Maritime Transport Co (GNMTC) for the 111,900-dwt aframax Calypso (built 2021).