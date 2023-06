A new Turkish owner has quietly amassed a fleet of six internationally trading MR and LR product tankers and is still looking to grow, with a target of acquiring at least three or four more ships within a year.

Most recently, Oslo-based asset player Atlantica Shipping was reported earlier in May to have sold the 51,246-dwt Atlantica Brave (built 2008) to an undisclosed Turkish owner.

Prive Overseas Marine was in the process of taking delivery this week.