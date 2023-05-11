The LR2 tanker is emerging as a winner from Europe’s increased demand for oil products from the Middle East Gulf to replace sanctioned Russian barrels, according to new research.

The versatile long-range product carrier has seized most of the extra business on offer in 2023 after a European ban on Russian product imports from 5 February, according to data from Greece’s Signal Maritime.

LR2 tankers’ share of clean oil flows into Europe amounted to nearly 60% of the market compared with 20% for smaller panamax tankers and 12% for MR tankers, the analysts said.