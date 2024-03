VLCC rates continue to climb, with some vintage tonnage earning top dollar in the spot market.

According to Clarksons, the fleet weighted average for the largest tankers hit $62,900 per day on Monday.

This is up 13.4% from last week on the back of the surging Middle East Gulf to China route, which gained just over 19% week on week to reach $65,500 per day for a scrubber-fitted, eco-designed vessel.