Maritime Partners has agreed to acquire US Marine Management (USMMI) from AP Moller-Maersk’s US subsidiary Maersk Line Ltd.

USMMI charters US-flag tanker and military support vessels to the US Navy’s Military Sealift Command and is engaged in the operation and maintenance of government-owned vessels.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company currently operates a fleet of five US-flag vessels: one owned maritime support vessel, three owned tankers and a bareboat-chartered tanker.