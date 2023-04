Serial shipyard customer Metrostar Management Corp has struck again, returning to a familiar yard for at least one more newbuilding.

Shipbuilding and broking sources in Asia and Greece are reporting that the Athens-based company inked an order for one 115,000-dwt LR2 tanker at Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding.





Metrostar owner Theodore Angelopoulos is said to be paying $67.5m for the fully coated vessel, with delivery scheduled in 2026.