News of Minerva Marine’s latest tanker disposal come to confirm that Greek owners of ageing tanker tonnage can keep counting on healthy buying appetite east of the Aegean.

Athens-based brokers and ship management sources relate that the Martinos family company has agreed to offload the 105,300-dwt Minerva Zoe (built 2004).

This is one of the seven oldest tankers in the major Greek owner’s fleet, all built in 2004.