Japan’s Mitsui & Co is said to have returned to a Hyundai yard for a pair of MR product tanker newbuildings.

Shipbuilding sources said the trading house ordered the 50,000-dwt vessels at Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding, formerly Hyundai Vinashin Shipbuilding.

The deal lifts the company’s MR order tally at the yard to six, with four vessels ordered last year.

Officials at HMD declined to comment when contacted, citing contract confidentiality.