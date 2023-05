Danish bunkering and tanker group Monjasa has posted record earnings for 2022 in what it called imbalanced oil and shipping markets.

The group said the combination of a historically strong freight sector, high volatility and disrupted global trade flows contributed to a dynamic marine fuels arena.

Supply chains were put to the test in ports around the world following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Monjasa was able to meet the challenges at critical moments, the company added.