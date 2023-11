Danish oil and tanker group Monjasa has snapped up two more tankers to boost its West African fuel storage operations.

The bunker supplier said it remains active in the market for secondhand tonnage following deals for three other tankers earlier in 2023.

The new ships are the 69,000-dwt panamax/LR1 Monjasa Leader (built 2008) and the 13,000-dwt Monjasa Refiner (built 2009), which will be deployed for floating storage and bunker work.