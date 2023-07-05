There is no need for MR tanker owners to panic despite a 35% drop in spot rates so far this year.
Swedish shipowner Concordia Maritime calculated that average earnings have fallen to $23,800 per day in the six months to 30 June.
Concordia Maritime boss Erik Lewenhaupt says term deals have also edged down
