Connecticut’s MT Maritime Management and a US arm of Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk have sold off a quartet of 20-year-old MR tankers at prices that show continued strength amid a flurry of deals.

Brokers in the US and Greece said MT Maritime has has sold a trio of chemical and product tankers built at South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard at prices that show less than $1m in value loss despite a decade in the fleet of the US owner and operator.