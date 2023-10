A sale-and-purchase deal that set brokers’ pulses racing late last week was confirmed on Wednesday, setting a new price level for secondhand product tankers.

A manager at Athens-based Naftomar Shipping & Trading confirmed that his company has acquired the 74,600-dwt Siena and its sister ship Aesop (both built 2012).

The pair, built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, will henceforth trade as Northern Light and Silver Light respectively.