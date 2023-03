Navios South American Logistics (NSAL) has revealed a big jump in product tanker contract rates so far in 2023.

The Greek-controlled tanker, terminals and barge company said improved cabotage market conditions in the east coast Hidrovia region led to a 36% annual increase to $25,700 per day.

For 2022, NSAL managed a 28% annual increase in fleet utilisation.

Tanker Ebit was $410,000 in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $2.5m