Ibaizabal Group linked to disposal of elderly vessel, with NYK also selling tonnage
Spain’s Ibaizabal Group is said to have sold on a vintage suezmax tanker into Nigeria at an elevated price.
European brokers said the 151,000-dwt Monte Toledo (built 2004) has gone to unidentified interests in the West African country.