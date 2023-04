Japan’s Nissen Kaiun is said to have returned to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for handymax product tanker newbuildings as it steps up its fleet replacement programme.

The Japanese shipowner is being linked to an order for four MR tanker newbuildings worth KRW 240.1bn ($185m), or $46.25m each, at the South Korean shipyard.

In a regulatory filing, HMD said an “African” company had ordered the 50,000-dwt product carriers.