Shipbrokers do not believe an end to Iraq’s halt on shipments of Kurdish oil from Turkey is coming any time soon, despite talks resuming.
Flows to the port of Ceyhan were stopped in April by Iraq in a dispute dating back...
Talks with Iraq are continuing as aframax and suezmax owners look on in hope
Shipbrokers do not believe an end to Iraq’s halt on shipments of Kurdish oil from Turkey is coming any time soon, despite talks resuming.
Flows to the port of Ceyhan were stopped in April by Iraq in a dispute dating back...