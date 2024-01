Norway’s Knutsen OAS Shipping has exited what it views as the non-core product tanker sector in a sales agreement with Canada’s Algoma Central Corp.

Brokers reported the company's last two clean carriers, the 17,000-dwt Liv Knutsen and Eli Knutsen (both built 2009), offloaded for towards $27m en bloc.

The ships are valued at that level by VesselsValue, up from $18m two years ago

Knutsen OAS confirmed the sales to TradeWinds, pointing out that Algoma had earlier bought sister ships.