Norwegian chemical tanker investor Tailwind Management has bought a pair of Japanese-built chemical tankers that had been in the fleet of US-based Transportation Recovery Fund in a fleet renewal move.

The Bergen company, owned by Petter Traaholt and Frank-Petter Kval, has purchased the 20,000-dwt TRF Kobe and TRF Kristiansand (both built 2016) for about $33m each, according to reports by Greece’s Xclusiv Shipbrokers and a US broking house.