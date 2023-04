There are now more product tankers in ballast than carrying cargoes in the Atlantic basin for the first time since February.

This is putting pressure on rates west of Suez, French shipbroker BRS said.

The winding down of refinery strikes in France has seen overall imports of clean products into Europe increase sharply.

Preliminary data suggest that 4.8m barrels per day (bpd) are set to arrive in Europe in April, which will be only slightly lower than the region’s record set in December 2022.