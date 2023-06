Private equity giant Oaktree Capital Management has emerged as an indirect partner in the funds behind US chemical tanker owner Maritime Logistics Equity Partners (MLEP).

Speakers at a chemical carrier panel in Oslo touched on the previously undisclosed connection at a Marine Money forum held in connection with Nor-Shipping.

Captain Kaizad Doctor of Oaktree and its Fleetscape Capital affiliate offered delegates an enthusiastic take on the outlook for newbuilding investments in particular.