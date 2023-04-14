Norway’s DNB Markets has come out with a very positive view of chemical tanker markets in a preview of Odfjell’s first-quarter earnings.

In a note to clients, the investment bank sees recently renewed momentum for MR and chemical carrier rates as supporting upcoming contract of affreightment (COA) renewals, with Odfjell still having “ample volumes” waiting to be signed.

Analysts Jorgen Lian, Sander Borgli and Nicolai Sivertsen said expectations had softened for Odfjell’s chemical tankers in the first quarter, however, as spot earnings weakened.