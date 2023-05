Chemical tanker owner Odfjell said it took its orderbook to seven ships slated for delivery before 2026 as it reported continuing strong rates for its 70-strong fleet.

The Oslo-listed company reported net profits of $46.7m for the first quarter of 2023 up from $11.1m for the same period last year.

The figures represented a slight fall from $50.4m the fourth quarter of 2022 after a temporary softening of time charter earnings in the first part of the year, said the company.