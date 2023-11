Oslo-listed Okeanis Eco Tankers (OET) slightly increased its third-quarter profit year-on-year but saw it fall from the record highs achieved in the previous quarters.

The owner of 14 modern, scrubber-fitted VLCCs and suezmaxes, which is set to switch its main listing to New York, posted net income of $19.5m — up 2.9% from the same period last year and down 63% quarter-on-quarter.