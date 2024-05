Chile’s Supreme Court has cleared three oil company bosses in a pollution case prosecutors had tried to blame on the handling and storage of a cargo of Iranian crude.

The court acquitted three executives from state-owned ENAP, Edmundo Piraino Suez, Juan Pablo Rhodes Valenzuela and Carlos Andres Lizana Guerrero, in a three-to-two split decision, domestic media reported.

The case dates back to 2018, when more than a thousand people in Quintero suffered vomiting and headaches due to a toxic cloud.