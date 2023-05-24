Tankers that breach the oil price cap must be banned from EU and G7 ports as part of efforts to restore “integrity and credibility” to the tarnished scheme, according to researchers.

Leaders of the G7 group of nations insisted the oil caps were working at the weekend but a failure to enforce breaches has damaged efforts to target Russian oil revenues, said the Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

From December last year, EU and G7 shipping companies and insurers can only handle Russian crude cargoes if they are sold for $60 a barrel or less or risk breaching western sanctions.