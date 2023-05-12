Greece’s Okeanis Eco Tankers (OET), an owner of 14 modern VLCCs and suezmaxes, boosted its dividend on the back of its best quarterly profit since listing in Oslo five years ago.

Net income at the Alafouzos family company soared to $51.6m in the three months through March from an already stellar $48.4m in the previous quarter and up 456% year on year.

OET's decision to leave most of its biggest tankers in the spot market paid off handsomely, as time charter equivalent (TCE) earnings of its eight VLCCs tripled from the same period of 2022 to $70,800 per day.