Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) is boosting its capital return to investors in better product tanker markets.

The US-listed owner of MR vessels said its board of directors authorised an increase in its stock repurchase programme, adding $10m.

This brings the total value of potential share buybacks to $20m.

The stock closed down more than 6% at $4.15 on Thursday.

Chief executive Sam Norton said: “In representing OSG’s stockholders, OSG’s board of directors continuously evaluates opportunities for the use of our available cash.”