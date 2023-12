Overseas Shipholding Group chief executive Sam Norton says he could “talk for an hour” about his pet subject of crew shortages in the US flag.

“The toughest challenge for all of us is the US labour challenge,” Norton said, referring to OSG and its fellow owners in the US flag and Jones Act cabotage trades.

Norton spent a portion of that hour speaking with TradeWinds on the sidelines of the recent Marine Money marine finance forum in New Orleans and he came armed with a plan.