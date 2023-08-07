A juicy US military contract awarded to one Overseas Shipholding Group-owned MR looks to be opening up a spot for OSG to replace it in a separate government programme, as the Florida-based company expands its US-flag fleet not engaged in Jones Act trade.
Latest Jobs
Overseas Shipholding on the hunt to replace tanker in US military programme
Management says it could buy outright or bareboat charter a vessel to take the spot of Overseas Mykonos in security fleet
7 August 2023 17:22 GMT Updated 7 August 2023 17:22 GMT
By
in Stamford