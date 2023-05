South Korean owner Pan Ocean is said to have sold its four small product tankers against a background of increasing group earnings.

Brokers reported that the company is banking a combined $36m for the 15,000-dwt Super Infinity, Super Hero, 12,800-dwt Super Eastern (all built 2009) and Super Forte (built 2010).

The buyer has not been disclosed.

Pan Ocean looks to be taking advantage of strong price rises for these vessels.