Cyprus-based Pelagic Partners has added to its fleet once more with tanker and bulker purchases.

The company, set up three years ago by Hartmann Group chief executive Niels Hartmann and Atef Abou Merhi, says it is behind a deal to acquire Singapore giant Hafnia’s 77,000-dwt LR1 tanker Hafnia Rhine (built 2008).

This ship has now been renamed Pelagic Tope.

Brokers reported a price of $26.5m