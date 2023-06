Greece’s Performance Shipping has secured a new short-term deal for one of its aframax/LR2s in what it called a “robust” market.

The US-listed owner said the 105,000-dwt P Aliki (built 2010) has been booked at a fixed floor rate of $45,000 per day for at least four months, up to a maximum of five and a half months, to trader Glencore’s ST Shipping & Transport.

There is also a 50/50 profit share above this base.