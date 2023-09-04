Tanker scrapping remains down in 2023, despite Petrobras recycling two LR1 ships that were never actually launched.
French shipbroker BRS Group said the past 18 months have seen tanker demolitions dry up.
Shipbroker BRS says Brazilian oil major’s recycling deal skews total of ships scrapped so far in 2023
Tanker scrapping remains down in 2023, despite Petrobras recycling two LR1 ships that were never actually launched.
French shipbroker BRS Group said the past 18 months have seen tanker demolitions dry up.