The dilapidated state of the floating storage unit at risk of exploding off Yemen’s coast has been revealed in new photos taken by the salvage team preparing to offload more than 1.1m barrels of oil.

A Boskalis multipurpose support vessel arrived this week to inspect the 406,600-dwt FSO Safer (built 1976) and make preparations to remove the oil without the risk of an explosion that could cause an environmental and economic disaster.

The FSO Safer, one of the largest vessels ever built, has not been maintained since the start of the country’s civil war in 2015.