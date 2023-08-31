Polish refiner Orlen has been chartering tankers on backhaul routes from the Middle East after they discharged Russian oil.
Poland used to be a big importer of Russian crude but stopped buying earlier this year following the invasion of Ukraine.
Refiner getting discounted rates on vessels returning to Europe after discharges
