US shipbroker Poten & Partners has cautioned against excessive ordering of VLCC newbuildings given the evolving dynamics of the tanker market.

Some 19 VLCCs were contracted in the first two months of 2024, exceeding the total of 18 ordered in the whole of last year.

For many years, VLCCs have been regarded as the “bellwether” of the tanker market, often serving as the harbinger of improvements within the market.