Greek shipowner George Procopiou is adding to his huge newbuilding orderbook with four ice-class aframax product carriers.

His Dynacom Tankers Management has ordered the 115,000-dwt, conventionally fuelled quartet at China’s DSIC Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry Co — a subsidiary of Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co.

These are options that Procopiou has held with the yard since April, when he ordered 10 LR2 tankers there.