Paolo d’Amico is keen to tie up more of his tankers on longer-term deals, but a volatile market is providing few opportunities so far.

Last year, D’Amico International Shipping (DIS) focused on having its product carriers operating in rising spot markets.

Now the Milan-listed MR specialist is looking to increase contract coverage.

“Things are a little bit volatile, but it still makes a lot of sense what we are doing,” d’Amico told TradeWinds.