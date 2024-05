The first tankers have reportedly been booked to lift cargoes from Canada’s newly opened Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) pipeline project.

Platts reported a rare deal involving Suncor fixing the 115,500-dwt Dubai Angel (built 2010) on subjects from Vancouver to China on 17 May.

The ship will lift 80,000 tonnes of crude, with the charterer paying a lump sum of $3.5m.