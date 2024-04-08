Namibia, already being touted as one of the hottest oil exploration plays, could provide a major boost for VLCC and suezmax owners, says Gibson Shipbrokers.

The Southwest African country sits between oil rich Angola and oil poor South Africa, highlighting its hydrocarbon potential, or lack of.

“Much of the focus over the past few years has been on the impressive ramp up of oil production in Guyana where production is on track to rise to 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) next year from zero in 2019,” said Gibson.