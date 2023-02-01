The switch of China into recovery mode after the Covid-19 pandemic will drive strong support for the VLCC market this year, according to analysis by Tankers International

Increasing demand for oil and a strong refinery industry could lead to an extra five VLCC cargoes a month to China compared with 2022 levels, according to head of research and insight Mette Frederiksen.

Tankers International said it had counted 124 global liftings destined for China in January compared to 108 from the year before.